HCMC expands quarantine requirement for returnees from Covid-19 hit areas

According to the decision, arrivals have to stay in centralized quarantine facilities and give samples for Covid-19 testing if they came to places, including Ly Nhan District's Dao Ly Commune in Ha Nam Province from April 22; Hoang Xa, Hoang Cac and Nai Khe hamlets in Phu Cu District's Tien Tien Commune in Hung Yen Province from April 29; Yen Bai City in Yen Bai Province from April 23; Viet Cuong Commune in Yen Bai Province from May 1.



The requirement is also applied for persons who visited Sunny Bar in Vinh Phuc Province’s Phuc Yen City from April 23-30; Hoa Sen healthcare center on Kim Ngoc Street in Vinh Phuc Province’s Vinh Yen City from April 26; and passengers on flights including VJ133 on Hanoi-HCMC route at 10:15 am on April 27, VN7161 on Hanoi-Da Nang route at 2:20 pm on April 27, VN160 on Da Nang-Hanoi route at 10:46 on April 29, VJ3613 from Japan to Da Nang on April 7, the coach No.43B-04878 from Da Nang to Ha noi at 8:30 pm on April 21, coach No.21B-00671 of Viet Phuong business left My Dinh Coach Station in Hanoi at 8:15 pm on April 29 to Yen Bai City at 10:30 pm on the same day and Nghia Lo Town at 12:30 am on April 30.

People have to self-isolate at home and give samples for Covid-19 testing after coming back areas, including the quarter 5 in Dong Yen hamlet in Chan Ly Commune, Noi Do hamlet in Ly Nhon District’s Bac Ly Commune in Ha Nam Province from April 22; the residential area in Tien La temple in Hung Ha District’s Doan Hung Commune in Thai Binh Province from 7:10 am on April 25; Khu Trung (Trung area) in Dong Anh District’s Viet Hung Commune in Hanoi from April 22.

This order will also be applied for travelers coming back from Da Nang City’s places, including For You Bien restaurant on My Khe beach at 6:30 pm on April 27; the 36th floor of Novotel Hotel at 36 Bach Dang Street at 9:30 pm on April 27; Muong Thanh Hotel at 270 Vo Nguyen Giap Street from April 27-29; Bien Lon restaurant at 18 Vo Nguyen Giap Street at 12:30 pm on April 28; Trung Quoc restaurant on Le Quang Dao Street in the evening of April 28; Phu An Hotel on September 2 Street in Hai Chau District from April 29-May 1; Hoan My Hospital from May 2; the New Phuong Dong bar at 20 Dong Da Street in Hai Chau District from April 28; TK karaoke lounge at 733 Nguyen Tat Thanh Street in Thanh Khe District from April 28.

Arrivals visited Ao Sen residential area in Nghia Lo Town’s Tan An Ward in Yen Bai Province from May 1; Hoa Tay Bac hotel in Nghia Lo Town’s Pu Trang Ward in Yen Bai Province from April 27 to May 1; Phuc Yen General Hospital in Vinh Phuc Province’s Phuc Yen City from April 29.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh