HCMC facing blood shortage for emergency, treatment

Deputy Director of Cho Ray Hospital’s Blood Transfusion Center Dr. Le Hoang Oanh said that presently, little blood is reserved in the center’s blood bank because the center has transfused all blood for dengue patients last time.



Everyday, Cho Ray Hospital has provided at least 400 units of blood for patients here and more than 1,500 units of blood for infirmaries in the five South Eastern region as well as other hospitals in the city.

Currently, the center’s blood bank has around 1,000 units of blood. It is facing a serious shortage of blood for treatment.

Dr. Tran Ngoc Luu Phuong from the Department of Gastroenterology in Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital said that lately, more and more patients suffering bleeding in digestive tract have been admitted into the hospital.

His department weekly receives 30-40 patients suffering bleeding in digestive tract; half of them needed blood transfusion resulting in shortage of blood.

By staff writers - Translated by UYEN PHUONG