HCMC: Gatherings of over 20 people banned

A health worker takes sample from a woman for Covid-19 test at an area on Cao Thang Street in Phu Nhuan District. (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal government also banned gatherings of more than 30 people in meetings and outdoor gatherings exceeding more than 20 people in public places.



People has to stay at least 2 meters away from others. The physical distance especially must be maintained in walking streets and parks across the city while small street food stores must move to mobile ordering and takeaway only.

In addition, he has urged local authorities to ensure Covid-19 safety during the the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly.

According to Chairman Phong, the Covid-19 epidemic remains complicated while the number of community infection cases has increased.

As of present, the city reported six new confirmed cases from May 18 and tried urgently to conduct 10,000 Covid-19 tests in association with latest confirmed cases in districts of 3 and Go Vap that were negative in almost all cases.

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the meeting.

The city chairman asked the Department of Health to strengthen contact tracing to quickly identify persons who may have come into contact with an infected person and implement large-scale testing in affected areas in the city.

The municipal authorities have asked pharmacies to report on individuals purchasing medicines for common cold symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath.

Inspections of the epidemic prevention and control works at hospital have been enhanced and the list of safe hospitals and medical facilities has been announced before May 25.

He ordered the HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases to quickly evolve DNA sequencing, or gene sequencing in new cases of Covid-19.

The Department of Transport must require taxi companies and transport providers to reduce their number of vechicles and strictly implement preventive measures.

Additionally, the management boards of processing zones, industrial parks and high tech parks, and the People’s Committees of dsitricts must enhance inspections of the epidemic prevention and control works in bussineses.

The HCMC Police Department delegates Police Departments of districts and Thu Duc City to tighten immigration, prevent illegal entrants and launch campaigns against crimes during the pandemic.





The functional unit's officers receive health declaration at an area on Cao Thang Street in Phu Nhuan District. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thanh An, Tam Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh