HCMC greets first new citizens of 2020

In Ho Chi Minh City, a baby girl made her appearance at Tu Du Maternity Hospital just two minutes after midnight. The baby girl weighing 2.8 kilogram is the daughter of a couple in District 3.



One minute later, Phung Ba Dong Quan, a boy of a couple in Hoc Mon District, was born in his parents’ happiness. At the same time, a baby girl weighing 3.3 kilogram along with her mother from the central highland province of Kom Tum were doing well.

Hospital Deputy Director Nguyen Ba My Nhi said medical workers are always waiting for first citizens of the city to gift them.

Five neonates were born within five minute after midnight at the hospital. In the first day of the new year, 198 babies were born in the hospital.

Meantime, a mother in Tan Binh District welcomed the first baby boy of 2020 at Hung Vuong Hospital at midnight. The father cut the baby’s umbilical cord and his mother holds her baby in skin to skin contact after birth. He weighed 2.9 kilogram.

A baby girl weighing 3.1 kilogram came into the world around one minute after midnight.

