HCMC has 41 designated quarantine hotels

A paid quarantine accommodation facility in HCMC

These designated hotels have been checked for the safety and isolation requirements. They have to meet the highest standard of cleanliness and services, such as room cleaning, laundry and food services to ensure the well-being of their guests.

Training should be provided to all staff to protect themselves and others at all times, including proper use of face masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene.

The paid quarantine accommodation facilities must inform quarantine regulations in reception area, rooms; provide medical masks to guests during the period of isolation; and avoid organizing large gatherings; coordinate with local health units to monitor quarantined people.

Regular cleaning and disinfecting of all common areas, guest rooms and work rooms have to be implemented in accordance with the instructions of healthcare workers.



List of paid quarantine accommodation facilities in HCMC

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh