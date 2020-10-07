HCMC has additional satellite medical emergency station

Deputy Director of the city Department of Health Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong said that the district is densely populated area in the city with many canals and blind alleys; therefore, though HCMC Hospital for Rehabilitation - Professional Diseases has been a satellite medical emergency station, it has not satisfied residents’ demand.



He added the participation of the General Hospital in providing medical emergency service will meet people’s demand.

The Department of Health assigned the Center for Medical Emergency 115 to help the 33rd center placed in the General Hospital’s premises in District 8 while Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital will give support to the General Hospital including telehealth and taking care of patients transferred by the newly-established satellite medical emergency station.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan