HCMC has first infirmary to treat Covid-19 patients in Can Gio District

A group of health officials from the municipal Department of Health yesterday worked with the management board of Can Gio Hospital upon converting the local medical center into a special infirmary for treating Covid-19 patients.



The special infirmary has 300 beds. It is totally separated from treatment and emergency wards for not disrupting treatment procedure. Inpatients will be temporarily transferred to infirmary in Nha Be District or other hospitals in other districts in HCMC.

The Center of Disease Control in HCMC yesterday announced the female student returning HCMC from London in the flight VN50 primarily tested negative for the deadly virus.

All crewmen and passengers in the flight were taken to the makeshift hospital in Cu Chi District for isolation. Some of passengers who waited for connecting flights were also placed under quarantine.

The plane was sterilized as per regulations.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan