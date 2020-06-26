HCMC has one diphtheria case

Nine day ago, the young man was taken to the hospital when he had fever, sore throat and swollen glands in his neck. Test result conducted by the hospital and by Pasteur Institute has shown that he got diphtheria, a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae that make a toxin (poison).



As diphtheria bacteria spread from person to person, usually through respiratory droplets, like from coughing or sneezing. People can also get sick from touching infected open sores or ulcers.

The hospital was quick to inform health –related agencies to disinfect the place where the young man lives and isolate those who had contacted closely with him.

According to initial statistics, 16 people had close contact with the young man; they were all given medications. After nine days of treatment, the young man’s condition was better.

Ho Chi Minh City is the second place to have diphtheria case after the Central-Highlands Province of Dak Nong reported an outbreak of diphtheria.

The Tropical Disease Hospital in HCMC has sent a team of physicians to Dak Nong to study the outbreak of diphtheria in the province with 15 suspects and six positive for the dangerous bacteria.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan