According to the Center, the city's health authorities have discovered all six people who illicitly went into Vietnam from Cambodia. This morning test results have confirmed that three of them including patient 1440, patient 1451, and one woman who are being under quarantine in Dong Thap contracted the fatal disease.



Today morning, police officers in District 9 and the People’s Committee in Long Binh Ward in District 9 placed lockdown in the man’s residence in the district as well as investigated and took those who had closely contacted with him to a local medical center for tests.

Yesterday, speaking in the meeting convened by the city Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that the health sector has verified 4 people to have contact with patient 1,440 including patient 1,451, one in District 1, one in Hoc Mon District and one in District 9.

Presently, the health sector is continuing to trace back these venues where the patient 1,451 had dropped by. This morning, all contacts were negative for the virus SARS-CoV-2 in the first test, the driver who transport them into Vietnam was also negative.

The Center for Health Control in HCMC warned people to follow the Ministry of Health’s guidance against Covid-19 as well as raise their alert to those who illegally enter the country. People should inform local administrations if they discover these illegal migrants.

Also this morning, the Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap confirmed that a woman who had traveled with a Covid-19 patient in a car to made an illegal entry into Vietnam has tested positive for the novel coronavirus for the first time. The woman lives in Lai Vung District, Dong Thap Province.

Deputy Chairman of the Province Doan Tan Buu said that the local health authority has been focusing on tracing people who contacted closely with the woman.

The woman had contacted closely with her four family members who have been isolated in Hong Ngu District. Simultaneously, health workers continued to search for others who had contacted with the woman and her family members.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan