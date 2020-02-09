  1. Health

HCMC highly alert to novel coronavirus (CoV)

SGGP
Right after two Chinese men  were tested positive for novel coronavirus (CoV) - a new strain of coronavirus not previously identified in humans that causes respiratory disease on January 23, the Department of Health in Ho Chi Minh City has convened an urgent meeting on the virus prevention.

A medical worker examines a patient in a drill (Photo: SGGP)

A medical worker examines a patient in a drill (Photo: SGGP)

Later, many preventive measures have been adopted synchronously.
Since then, city dwellers have changed their life to live with nCoV while scientists have been racing against the clock to work on diagnostic kit to reduce 2019-nCov testing time or develop a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
HCMC highly alert to novel coronavirus (CoV) ảnh 1 Train is disinfected (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC highly alert to novel coronavirus (CoV) ảnh 2 Blood donation in  preparation for an outbreak (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC highly alert to novel coronavirus (CoV) ảnh 3 Hand soap and facemasks are given gratis (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC highly alert to novel coronavirus (CoV) ảnh 4 Train is disinfected (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC highly alert to novel coronavirus (CoV) ảnh 5 Coronavirus screening at  Tan Son Nhat Airport (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC highly alert to novel coronavirus (CoV) ảnh 6 People wear facemask in streets (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong

Tags:

Other news

See more