HCMC imposes social distancing in shopping malls, markets

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The decision is one of the main recommendations to fight the Covid-19 pandemic when the city reported five new confirmed cases last week after the southern hub had gone 20 days without any transmitted case of coronavirus, the city chairman said.



On May 21, the city’s authorities have previously set restriction on religious mass gatherings and community events of more than 20 people.

According to Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Nguyen Tan Binh, a research team consisting of specialists from the HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases and the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) unraveled the SARS-CoV-2 genome from the new confirmed cases. The result showed that the patients No.4,583 and 4,514 are cases of the B.1.617.2 variant identified in India; and the 4,780th patient is case of the B.1.1.7 variant detected in the UK.

It is the first time that two variants of SARS-CoV-2 which are fast-spreading variants have been reported in HCMC.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong delegated the Department of Information and Comunication in coordination with the HCMC Department of Home Affairs to kick off the Command Center of the Covid-19 Prevention and Control; and cooperate with the Department of Health to promote propaganda on the Covid-19 prevention and control.

The management boards of processing zones, industrial parks and high tech parks must coordinate with the local authorities of districts and the Department of Health to adjusted work schedule and set working hours in enterprises to limit the amount of large gatherings.

He asked the Department of Health to inspect the epidemic prevention and control works and social distancing measures at hospitals while medcial facilities should install facial recognition surveillance cameras and implement the application of information technology in medical examination.

The HCMC Police Department delegates Police Departments of districts and Thu Duc City to tighten immigration and prevent illegal entrants as well as monitor and manage foreign workers who are granted work permits working in the city.

The HCMC Institute for Development Studies must provide economic growth forecasts for all industries in the next six months and a comprehensive evaluation of the the socio-economic situation in 2021, the city’s leader emphasized.

HCMC has blocked eight locations related to Covid-19 cases, including the alleys No.287 and 289 on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in District 3’s Ward 5; a 200 meter-long section on Doan Phu Tu Street in Binh Tan District’s An Lac A Ward; Medic Medical Center at the No.254 Hoa Hao Street in District 10; the Block A1 of Sunview Town apartment building in Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, Thu Duc City; Grove Vietnam Import Export Service Trading Joint Stock Company at No.129 Pasteur Street in District 3’s Vo Thi Sau Ward; the alley No.954 on Quang Trung Street in Go Vap District’s Ward 8; Quang Trung Clinic in Go Vap District’s Ward 14.

