HCMC isolates passenger flying with Japanese COVID-19 patient

That is one out of five passengers earlier travelling on the same plane with the Japanese patient. The remaining four have boarded flights to Thailand and Australia after entering Ho Chi Minh City.

Two day ago, the city authorities were searching for the five passengers on Vietnam Airlines flight VN814 from Siem Reap, Cambodia that landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on the night because a Japanese passenger who later tested positive for COVID-19 was on the flight VN814.

Director of the Disease Control Center Nguyen Tri Dung said the Vietnamese passenger has been placed in a quarantine zone while her family members are under home quarantine.

The Disease Control Center is calling for those contacting with passengers in the flight VN814 to call the number 08.695.77.133 for further assistance. Sixty-one passengers left Vietnam on the night for the UK, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world climbed to 95,383 as of Thursday, including 3,285 deaths. Worriedly, Italy surpasses 3,000 cases and 100 deaths, as virus continues to spread fast in Europe.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong