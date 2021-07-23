HCMC launches 7-day citywide sanitization

Soldiers in protective gear using high-pressure sprays sanitize streets in Binh Tan District on July 18. (Photo: SGGP)

As planned, two teams featuring 16 special vehicles will disinfect four districts every day. The cleaning and disinfection is carried out in Thu Duc City and Binh Chanh District in the first day of the program.



The HCMC High Command asked the competent units and military headquarters and local authorities of districts and Thu Duc City to evalutate their pandemic situations and ensure security and traffic safety during the campaign.

The sanitizing program is expected to clean the environment and mitigate the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the city.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh