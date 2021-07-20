HCMC launches web portal of personal health records of Covid-19 patients

The HCMC health sector launches web portal of personal health records of Covid-19 patients to help residents to get information about their relatives who are under Covid-19 treatment in medical facilities. (Photo: KK)

The new site’s main goal is to assist medical staff in managing and monitoring the health situation and the patient care process in Covid-19 treatment hospitals and centralized quarantine facilities from time of hospitalization until discharge; receiving information and transporting patients from centralized quarantine areas to Covid-19 treatment medical units in the city.



The Vietnam Anti-Fake News Center (VAFC) of the Authority of Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications has recommended people not to share and spread fake news leading to social disturbances and creating impacts on the epidemic prevention and control works.

On July 19, images of people who died of Covid-19 in Myanmar were posted on social media in Vietnam. Some social media accounts used these pictures to spread fake news that the bodies are Covid-19 patients in HCMC.

The VAFC has conducted an investigation to impose severe punishment for disseminating fake news.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Kim Khanh