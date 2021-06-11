HCMC leaders inspect Covid-19 prevention, control work at PouYuen Company

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (C) inspects the working area related to Covid-19 case in PouYuen Vietnam Company. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc at an inspection on the epidemic prevention and control works at PouYuen Vietnam Company in Binh Tan District’s Tan Tao Ward on June 10 after one day an employee was found positive for Covid-19.



The female worker who was the 9,499th patient is working on the 5th floor of the building C3 in the company. 144 persons who worked with the patient were sent to a centralized quarantine facility and nearly 550 others have been asked to self-isolate at home.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc led the delagation of representatives of functional departments and units to inspect areas of producing and lunch rooms in the company.

General Director of PouYuen Vietnam Co., Ltd Tsai Wen Tsung said that the company offered more than 2.1 million face masks to workers and asked employees to wear masks every day.

The enterprise installed over 30 automatic infrared body temperature thermal scanners to monitor workers from remote locations to avoid obstructions every morning when they come to the company to work.

The working hours are didvided into various shifts while the lunch time is arranged in different times. Partitions are installed between tables in lunch room while seats are arranged so that employees can socially distance, he added.

The company has also increased the number of worker transport buses from 300 to 672 to ensure carrying not more than 20 passengers in a vehicle at a time.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health, Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nam advised the company needs to establish mobile inspection teams to remind and order workers to comply with preventive measures, including the health ministry’s 5K message – facemask, disinfection, social distancing, no gathering, and health declaration.

The functional units have blocked and disinfected the working area related to Covid-19 case in PouYuen Vietnam Company while over 400 people who are working in the workshop C on the 5th floor and identified as F2 cases gave samples for Covid-19 testing. The local authorities has established blockade of the Nam Long residential area in Binh Tan District’s An Lac Ward where the the 9,499th patient is living from the evening of June 8, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District, Nguyen Minh Nhut.



By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh