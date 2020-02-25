Standing Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee Tran Luu Quang led a mission group to congratulate former Health Minister Associate Professor Tran Thi Trung Chien on special day.



Mr. Quang showed his respect to female physician’s work while being as a health minister. He wished Mrs. Chien good health to continue contributing to the health sector development,

Later, Mr. Quang dropped by former deputy health minister Dr. Doan Thuy Ba. He hoped that Dr. Ba will be healthy to share her valuable experience in healthcare task.

He also came by former Director of the municipal Department of Health Dr. Duong Quang Trung to wish him good health.

Elsewhere in the city, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung arrived in the house of former Director of the Department of Health Dr. Truong Xuan Lieu, former Director of Blood Transfusion Hospital Dr. Tran Van Be to have good wish to the outstanding physicians.

Chairwoman of the city People's Council Nguyen Thi Le yesterday and group of staffs came to former Deputy Health Minister Dr. Nguyen Duy Cuong. The group also burnt incense while visiting the houses of late deputy health minister Bui Thi Me and late health minister Dr. Duong Quynh Hoa. Chairwoman Le expressed her thankfulness to the two late doctors.

In the same afternoon, Head of the Propaganda Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and his group paid a visit to former Deputy Director of Tu Du Maternity Hospital Dr. Ta Thi Chung and Director of Tu Du Maternity Hospital Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong to congratulate the two outstanding physicians.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong