HCMC leaders visit newly opened Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen (C) talks with leaders of the Ministry of Health, the HCMC People's Committee, the City Department of Health and HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital. (Photo : SGGP)

On Tuesday evening, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, Vice chairmen of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc and Vo Van Hoan visited the hospital.



Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son stressed that the hospital will receive severe Covid-19 patients and help reduce the number of coronavirus deaths. The Ministry of Health will mobilize doctors and support medical equipment to serve the intensive care unit.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen and leaders of the Ministry of Health, the HCMC People's Committee, the City Department of Health and HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital attend the opening day of the hospital. (Photo : SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the coordination between relevant units in putting the hospital into operation soon and hoped that the hospital would handle difficulties on the first days since its opening to well take care of patients.

He noted the medical facility to pay attention to the launch of effective solutions, operation mechanism, good equipment, waste treatment, quality of meals for the hospital’s staff and patients as well as increase care capacity to meet demand from increasing numbers of patients with Covid-19.



HCMC leaders make a survey of the hospital on July 13.

The City Party Chief believed that the hospital’s leaders and medical staff will complete their mission and have a good performance in caring for persons with coronavirus.

He asked the municipal Department of Health to be always available for helping the city’s Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital.



Located in Thu Duc City’s Tan Phu Ward, the hospital has been established from transforming a part of the Unit 2 of the HCMC Oncology Hospital with a capacity of 1,000 beds.

The health sector has mobilized healthcare workers from Cho Ray Hospital, People's Hospital 115, Gia Dinh People's Hospital and HCMC Oncology Hospital.

Accoding to director of the HCMC Oncology Hospital cum director of the Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital, Dr. Phan Van Bau said that the new service is now ready for receiving patients.

After the HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital came into operation, Covid-19 treatment facilities in HCMC will be organized according to the shape of 4-storey pyramid. The first storey with 30,000 beds for patients with mild symptoms includes 11 field hospitals, including nine facilities of HCMC, one of the HCMC High Command and another of the Military Zone 7 . The first storey with 30,000 beds for patients with mild symptoms includes 11 field hospitals, including nine facilities of HCMC, one of the HCMC High Command and another of the Military Zone 7 .

The second one providing 2,500 beds for cases of F0 includes Covid-19 treatment hospitals of Can Gio, Cu Chi, Binh Chanh, Go Vap and Southeastern Regional People’s Army Hospital.

The third storey offers 3,000 beds for F0 cases that have severe underlying chronic medical conditions including Covid-19 treatment facilities of Trung Vuong, Pham Ngoc Thach, Thu Duc General Hospital and An Binh.

The fourth storey with a capacity of 1,200 intensive care beds for severe Covid-19 patients includes Cho Ray Hospital, HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases and HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital.



The HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital which is regarded as the most advanced medical facility in the country. The new service is now ready to receive patients.



By Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh