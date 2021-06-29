HCMC leaders visit pandemic prevention units

Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai visits the front-line workers and health care staff in a quarantine facility and the Field Hospital No.1. (Photo: SGGP)

He highly appreciated the institute’s achievements and outstanding contribution to Covid-19 prevention and control.



The pandemic still sees complicated developments. The City Party Chief stressed that HCMC is continuing its efforts to bring the disease under control soon.

He hoped that the directive No.10 /CT-UBND on enhancement of Covid-19 prevention and control issued by the HCMC People’s Committee will be strictly and effectively implemented with the close cooperation between the competent departments.

The municipal government expected to receive initiatives from the institute to tackle the spread of virus and ensure people’s physical safety amid Covid-19 resurgence as well as create advantages for the institute’s staff to complete their duties.

Prof. Dr Phan Trong Lan, head of the institute, said that the institute has recently focused on scientific research activities, international training cooperation, and coordinating with relevant departments to develop laboratory testing facilities, preventing and controlling the spread of coronavirus together with other diseases to protect the health and safety of residents.



Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) visits Pasteur Institute in HCMC .

On the same day, Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai who has been appointed as Deputy Head of the city’s Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control visited and presented gifts to the front-line workers and health care staff in a quarantine facility and the Field Hospital No.1 in the dormitory of the Center for National Defense and Security Training under the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City.

He asked competent units to ensure the health and safety of persons in the isolation area; provide meals, essential items, Internet and TV to help people receive the news, information, and entertainment; get samples for rapid tests and deliver result on time.

In June 27, Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai previously had a working session on problems in the fight against Covid-19 with the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC).

Attending at the event were Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, Chairmen of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and Ngo Minh Chau.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the working session with Pasteur Institute in HCMC . Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, L) visits Pasteur Institute in HCMC .



By Thanh Son, Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh