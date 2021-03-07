HCMC lockdowns hotel where illegal Chinese immigrants stay

A representative of the People’s Committee of Ben Thanh Ward yesterday evening said that all illicit Chinese immigrants were brought to a centralized quarantine facility in outlying district Cu Chi meanwhile health workers disinfected the hotel asking employees of the hotel to stay in the hotel as self-isolation.



Before, police officers were informed about the arrival of a group of illegal Chinese border jumpers in the hotel. On March 6, the group of Chinese arrived at the hotel in District 1 by bus.

Relevant competent agencies quickly came to the hotel and took Chinese people to the isolation ward. Health workers then fumigated the hotel and took samples for tests. The hotel has been under lockdown since then.

Mentioning the hotel lockdown, Chairwoman of Ben Thanh Ward People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Quynh Trieu said that the ward authority will have punishment on relevant individuals after test results come out.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan