HCMC, Long An and Hai Duong report three new Covid-19 cases

The two imported cases were quarantined in Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta Province of Long An upon arrival. The first case is a 31-year-old female arriving in Ho Chi Minh City at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. She was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.



The second was a 55-year-old Pilipino expert entering Vietnam in Tan Son Nhat International Airport on February 24. He was brought to a centralized facility in Long An Province. Test result carried out on March 10 shows that he was positive for the deadly virus.

Patient 2,528 was detected in the Northern Province of Hai Duong through random tests of those at high risk of contracting coronavirus. The patient was isolated from March 8 in the makeshift hospital located in the province’s general hospital.

As of March 10, Vietnam has recorded 1,588 new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19. The national patient tally stood at 2,529 infections, with 2,004 recoveries and 35 virus-related deaths, according to the Ministry of Health’s data.

