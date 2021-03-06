HCMC mobilizes capital for three infirmaries in city gateways

A mission team from the municipal People’s Committee led by Deputy Chairman Duc yesterday worked with the city Department of Health upon implementation of this year tasks.



City authorities have started construction of the general hospitals in outlying districts Hoc Mon and Cu Chi while construction of the general hospital in Thu Duc City will begin this year.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Director of the Department Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong said that the health sector in HCMC aims for successful implementation of preventative measures against Covid-19 and other illnesses, medicine and population program as well as improvement of medical examination quality and pressure reduction for big hospitals in 2021.

Additionally, the city health sector will develop further medicine attached with smart medicine in a bid to improve patient satisfaction for healthcare services. Simultaneously, the sector will carry out digitalization with orientation towards building a smart medical system.

The city health sector has been working towards 16 goals including 20.2 physicians per 10,000 residents; 42 beds per 10,000 population, 80 percent of residents having electronic healthcare papers in grass-root medical facilities in 24 wards and 91 percent of patient satisfying with medical services and administrative services in healthcare.

At the meeting, the leader of the Department of Health petitioned authorities to provide money for purchase of medical equipment in three infirmaries in the gateways into city in outlying districts Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, and Thu Duc City.

Furthermore, he expected the municipal People’s Committee to allocate lands for building the general hospital in Thu Duc City and the hospital of mental health, the hospital for Traumatology and Orthopaedics and the emergency center 115.

Last but not least, Mr. Thuong expected more drugs will be included in bidding list.

On his part, Deputy Chairman Duc ordered the city health sector to focus on Covid-19 prevention in 2021 for the double tasks including disease battle and economic development. Related competent agencies must cooperate with the health sector to remove hiccups along the way.

According to Mr. Duc, HCMC authorities has set the theme for 2021, “Building urban authorities and improve investment environment” , the health sector needs to intensify the application of new technologies and technologies 4.0 during its activities which will help the sector to complete a large amount of work and enhance work effectiveness.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan