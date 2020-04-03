HCMC monitoring Covid-19 situation closely

According to the city Department of Health, as of April 2, 50 Covid-19 cases have been recorded including 15 recovered cases.



In April 2 alone, the city reported new case contracting the disease related to bar Buddha cluster in District 2. The Brazilian national was placed under quarantine area in Hoc Mon District in March 27 and then transferred to the hospital in Cu Chi District when tested positive.

Regarding the outbreak related to Buddha bar where a party-goer caught Covid-19, there have so far been 16 infection cases. The city health authority has been working hard to track all party attendees.

Concerning outbreak of Covid-19 in District 8, 306 samples taken from those have had close contact and temple members were negative. 176 temple members were put under quarantine in the Vietnam National University while 122 others were asked to self-isolate at home. No more cases relating to the temple outbreak was reported from March 15.

Similarly, test results of 180 funeral attendees in BInh Chanh District came out negative.

However, the city health authority has been striving to investigate those who used to come to Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, a hotspot of Covid-19 in Hanoi. Out of 2,486 people, one was positive for the deadly virus.

The city health authority yesterday announced to launch software to manage quarantined people and Covid-19 infected patients to facilitate medical workers in isolation areas to keep track on patients’ health condition and treatment procedure.

The software also help to update a total of people undergoing tests, the number of people leaving isolation areas and patients’ information of travel history, medical history.

Six new Covid-19 cases were announced Friday morning bringing Vietnam's tally to 233.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong