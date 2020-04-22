He made the statement while leading a delegation to visit medical workers of Thong Nhat Hospital in Tan Binh District yesterday encouraging frontline doctors and nurse in the fight against the deadly virus. He hailed medical staffs’ efforts and good initiative during the battle against Covid-19.



Hospital director Dr. Le Dinh Thanh said that the hospital tried their best not to let Covid-19 outbreak take place in the hospital meanwhile continuing providing treatment for patients and healthcare. The hospital was quick to conduct isolation, disinfection and proper distance amongst people in the hospital at the beginning.

Specifically, the hospital built separate paths for medical staffs and patients as well as were stepping up screening for people coming into the hospital. Simultaneously, people entering the hospital were asked to fill out health declaration forms. Anyone with fever was placed in a special room in the hospital.

Additionally, the hospital also limited paid medical treatment services but expanded home-medical checkups, said Dr. Thanh. He added that since the middle of March, the hospital was allowed to take samples for free testing coronavirus.

Especially, medical staffs have produced automatic hand sanitizer dispenser to supply to other organizations including 60 free automatic dispensers to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.

Last but not least, Head of the Ear- Nose-Throat Ward Dr. Nguyen Vinh Phuoc and his coworkers made 2,5000 anti-bacterial face masks a day to meet high demand of face masks and adjustable transparent face shield to prevent saliva, droplet with elastic band for frontline medical workers.





Mr. Nhan drops by the workshop where medical staffs make face masks (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nhan dropped by the workshop where medical staffs have made face masks and hand sanitizer dispensers, he appraised doctors and nurses’ deed in light of Covid-19. He high valued the hospital’s efforts in both providing treatment and keeping the hospital safe from the pandemic.

Mr. Nhan proposed the hospital to work with the Department of Health on codes of conduct and regulations for businesses, agencies, and institutions to reduce the risk of an outbreak.

According to Mr. Nhan, hospitals have contributed greatly to Vietnam’s success in fighting against Covid-19 because they have had initiative in the battle.

For the sixth consecutive day, there have been no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the country and the infection rate of Covid-19 in Vietnam is low; accordingly, the Southeast Asian country’s good reputation will help lure more foreign investment, Mr. Nhan said.

Basically, Vietnam has got success in reducing infection amongst people in the country, Mr. Nhan said. This is a significant step for Vietnam entering new phase of Covid-19 fight when daily activities become normal.

However, the country must continue applying preventative measures when it re-opens to let foreign visitors in, said Party Chief Nhan.

He emphasized the importance of expansion of testing system for quick results with high precision. To achieve this, the Department of Health must cooperate with the Ministry of Health to make more testing equipment to be able to test 10 million residents in the city and for the southern region.

By Kieu Phong - Translated by Uyen Phuong