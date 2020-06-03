HCMC: Nine hospitals to treat patients in quarantine

The nine are Nhan Dan 115 Hospital, Nhan Dan Gia Dinh Hospital, Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, Nhi Dong I Hospital, Nhi Dong II Hospital, Tu Du Hospital, Hung Vuong Hospital, FV Hospital, and Vinmec Central Park General Hospital.

They are to receive people with serious illness and in need of healthcare services after entering HCMC via Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The hospitals will also take care of patients with newly-emerged acute symptoms or who are in need of checks for chronic diseases.

The nine hospitals will review and reinforce their facilities and quarantine area and establish COVID-19 treatment procedures in accordance with Ministry of Health directions.

During their quarantine period at hospitals, if any patient tests positive for COVID-19 then the hospital must immediately report to the Centre for Disease Control, the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, or any hospital assigned to treat COVID-19 patients.

The city’s Department of Health also anticipates that more foreign and Vietnamese patients seeking medical treatment overseas will want to return to Vietnam and access medical treatment at hospitals in the city.

Its health sector has asked local healthcare establishments to thoroughly evaluate patients’ immigration history before admitting them, in order to ensure regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control are met.

Those who haven’t finished a 14-day quarantine period will be sent to temporary quarantine areas within the hospitals.

