HCMC opens 34th satellite medical emergency center

To improve medical examination and treatment quality and hospital-based emergency medical service and emergency care systems, the hospital’s doctors and nurses have been taking part in training courses provided by big hospitals, Dr. Vo Van Minh, Director of Phu Nhuan District Hospital said.



Additionally, doctors of big hospitals were invited to train the hospital’s medical staffs, and invest in medical facilities to meet the people’s demands.

According to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, out-of-hospital emergency service plays a crucial role in medical examination and treatment in the city.

Specifically, the city health sector will raise grassroot medical clinics’ capacity and encourage big infirmaries to apply hi-tech techniques in treatment as well as focus on family physicians and emergency medical service.





By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan