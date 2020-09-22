HCMC opens more quarantine places to meet entry of overseas people

Speaking at the conference organized by the city Steering Board of Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday, Professor Nguyen Tan Binh, Director of the Department of Health in Ho Chi Minh City, said that HCMC has gone over 54 days without a new case of domestic Covid-19 transmission.



He continued the health sector will make good preparation for entry of people from Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan ( China), Laos and Cambodia. Presently, 24 people suffering respiratory symptoms are being kept in isolation wards in hospitals. One of them with Chinse national was tested positive for the virus.

Health workers were measures flight crews and passengers on nine international flights and 170 domestic flights, 13 boats and six trains.

Moreover, the sector also took 382 samples of people in social charity houses, 994 samples from traders and consumers in Binh Dien wholesale market in Binh Chanh District and 650 samples of workers in Jabil and NidecTosok firms. All are negative.

The sector will continue conducting tests on people at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 including medical workers, seriously ill patients, supermarket and market assistants, drivers of public transportation means and employees in industrial parks, export processing zones and worker dormitories.

The health sector will guide imported people into Vietnam for work as per the Ministry of Health’s direction.

Standing Deputy Chairman of the city People's Committee Le Thanh Liem said preventative measures must be maintained well not to let community transmissions or the third wave of Covid-19 recur in the city.

Life in the city returned to normal; however, Mr. Liem alerted people to be negligent He requested all state competent agencies and departments to both fight the pandemic and boost socio-economic growth.

City dwellers are warned not to congregate in a large crowd. Overseas people are not allowed to enter bars, entertainment venues if they landed Vietnam for short time.

By Thanh An - translated by Anh Quan