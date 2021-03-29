HCMC: Over 1,400 healthcare workers vaccinated

No new COVID-19 cases have been detected in HCMC on March 28, according to the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC).



In total, there are 219 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city. Of which, 211 patients have recovered and the 8 remaining others are still under treatment. A total of 2,414 people are being quarantined and 45 other at their accomodations.

The municipal government has carry out the implementation of mass vaccination campaign that prioritized selected groups.

The situation of affected areas, the sealed off locations, quarantine rules and guidance on coronavirus testing are always updated on HCDC’s webstie. People coming to the city from provinces and cities nationwide have been asked to pay for the two-week quarantine period.

The functional units have monitored the implementation of quarantine regulations at quarantine facilities in the city and hospitals, concentrated areas in districts, paid quarantine facilities in hotels and resorts; and people who return home after completing the quarantine period.





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh