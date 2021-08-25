HCMC: Over 93,000 Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals

A patient is ready for leaving a Covid-19 patient treatment hospital.



By August 25, the Ministry of Health confirmed 185,367 coronavirus infections in HCMC, including 184,931 Covid-19 cases in the communities and 436 imported cases.

Currently, the city health sector is performing the treatment for 36,829 Covid-19 patients , including 2,147 children under 16 years old, 2,609 severe patients put on ventilators and 19 patients treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (EMCO) intervention.On the same day, HCMC confirmed 292 deaths related to coronavirus and no new Covid-19 cluster . There are currently 16 clusters of Covid-19 under monitoring.Concerning the vaccination process , by the end of August 23, the health sector of Ho Chi Minh City administered 5,501,732 Covid-19 vaccine doses. Accordingly, the vaccination capacity can reach over 300,000 doses a day.The 21 districts and Thu Duc City are performing the rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test for all residents in the red and orange areas.There have been 45,206 coronavirus infections so far under home isolation and local medical care.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong