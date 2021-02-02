HCMC: patient No. 1,660 carries a new coronavirus variant originating in the UK

The 28-year-old man hailing from the Northern Province of Hai Duong is being treated in Ho Chi Minh City



Test result of gene strain mutation conducted by research team of the hospital and their peers of the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit who have been using the software CoV-GLUE to automatically analyze genomes for the presence of mutation.

From the sample of patient 1,660, experts found out the new variant, B.1.1.7 which transmits more easily than the previous one. The new variant has been causing strong outbreaks of Covid -19 in the UK and European countries.

Accordingly, experts came to conclusion that it is highly likely that outbreaks in the Northern Province of Hai Duong were caused by the new variant B.1.1.7.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan