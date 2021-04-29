HCMC pilots electronic health records for 22,000 residents

This is the first locality of the city to implement electronic health records for a large number of dwellers.





Residents can log in on their smartphones to declare their personal information and health status (Photo: SGGP) According to Associate Professor-Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Deputy Director of the city Health Department, after 2 years of preparation, the department has embarked on electronic health records for over the first 22,000 residents in Ward 27 (Binh Thanh district).

Under the pilot project, each citizen is provided with a separate QR code and scans of the code. They can log in on their smartphones to declare their personal information and health status, which are the first steps to establish their electronic health records.

At the launch of the pilot project, people were instructed in more detail on how to declare electronic health records on their phones. The roadmap for electronic health records will be implemented in three phases according to the Health Department.

In the first stage, the Health Department will admit the administrative data of those participating in health insurance under the code transferred by the Ministry of Health. Next, the people's committees of communes and wards will add the data of those who have not participated in health insurance as well as collect their health record and their personal information including weight, height, blood pressure, number of pregnancies, number of children, vaccination status.

In the second stage, the Department of Health will build data and it will connect electronic health records with electronic medical records in all medical facilities in the third stage. This is the city's shared data system, which is used as a basis for building a health care strategy for city dwellers.

If after the pilot implementation in Ward 27 is successful in 2021, Ho Chi Minh City will set up health records for all residents in 23 other wards and communes and will continue to expand in the coming years", Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong informed.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong