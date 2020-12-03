HCMC Police launch criminal probe into Covid-19 spreading case

That was announced at a press conference organized by HCMC Police Department and HCMC Department of Information and Communications. Hundreds of reporters gathered at HCMC Press Center to cover the event.

Presiding the press brief, Deputy Director of the city Police Department Colonel Nguyen Sy Quang said that the city police have confirmed violations of Covid-19 regulations resulting in transmissions.

The investigation will be based on information on the Ministry of Health’s portal ncov.moh.gov.vn about a flight attendant of Vietnam Airlines who has been accused of "Spreading dangerous infectious disease to humans" as per Article 240 in the Penal Code.

The Colonel stressed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is developing unpredictably in the world. He added that Vietnamese government, Ho Chi Minh City authorities and residents have been making efforts to contain the disease. However, some people had relaxed behaviors and flouted the quarantine regulations causing serious consequences.

With regard to responsibilities of organization and individuals, Deputy Director Quang said that after launching the criminal investigation, the police will verify accountability of each relevant side through thorough the probe. The flight attendant had breached Covid-19 quarantine protocols and infected at least three others.

At the press brief, Tu Luong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, said about police and HCM authorities' point of view in handling the case. Police investigators will work to address accountabilities of relevant individuals as well as responsibilities of the people’s committees of relevant districts. The Department of Information and Communications will work with HCMC Police to provide information about the case.

Police investigators have been taking heed of loopholes in quarantine wards and epidemic prevention to propose authorized agencies to fix them.

The flight attendant had returned to Vietnam from Japan on the flight VN5301 on November 14 and was quarantined at a facility managed by Vietnam Airlines at 115 Hong Ha Street in HCMC's Tan Binh District from November 14 to 18.

However, the flight attendant went to another quarantine area and contracted the virus from another crew member who had returned from Romania (patient numbered 1,325).

Because after two tests showed he was negative for the coronavirus, he and all passengers of the flight VN5301 was let go but told to isolate himself at home in Tan Binh District. During the home quarantine time, he contacted with his mother and two friends, including an English teacher who stayed with him for a few days.

Later, the flight attendant tested positive for the virus, and the next day the teacher did too. The latter had meanwhile spread the virus to a nephew and a student of him.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong