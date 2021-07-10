HCMC prepares 1,000 intensive care beds for severe Covid-19 patients

These intensive care beds will be provided for major hospitals, including 300 in Cho Ray Hospital, 300 in HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, 250 in the People's Hospital 115 and 150 in Gia Dinh People's Hospital .



The health department also agreed to the plan turning Binh Chanh District’s Hospital into a medical unit 2 for Covid-19 treatment of the People Hospital 115 featuring 250 intensive care beds and 250 beds for persons with mild symptoms; and Go Vap District’s Hospital into medical unit 2 for Covid-19 treatment of the Gia Dinh People's Hospital with 150 intensive care beds and 350 beds for moderate cases of Covid-19.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh