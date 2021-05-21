HCMC promptly investigates source of Covid-19 infection

Preliminary probe has shown there is no linkage between the patient 4,780, a noodle soup seller at the alley 287 Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in District 3 and two Covid-19 positive cases in Thu Duc City and District 7, both employees at Deloitte Vietnam Company.





According to initial contact tracing, the city health sector identified 15 of the noodle soup seller's direct contacts, two of whom tested positive on Thursday as well. Both are her children who live with her in the same house.

One of her sons had just traveled to the Central City of Da Nang and Nha Trang; therefore, health workers will continue tracing contacts of his, head of HCDC Dr. Nguyen Tri Dung said.

The patient 4,780 had first tested positive at Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital in District 5 after having visited Medic Medical Center at 254 Hoa Hao Street, District 10 on account of respiratory symptoms. Therefore, staffs of Medic Medical Center who had contacted closely with her are considered as F1 and F2 contacts. The medical center stopped admitting patients since then.

Dr. Dung warned that residents should strictly adhere to the 5K principles as the source of five cases of Covid-19 infection is unclear.

The health sector in the city has prepared for the scenario of 5,000 coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Health this morning said, within the past 12 hours, the country had 24 new cases of Covid-19 in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh ( with one case) , Bac Giang (with 15 cases), Dien Bien ( 6 cases) and Hai Duong (2 cases).

By staff writers- Translated by Uyen Phuong