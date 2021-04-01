HCMC proposes additional 6,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

An additional 6,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be used to inject airport workers with the aim to prevent them from contracting the disease; therefore, it helps to increase protection for all workers in Tan Son Nhat International Airport.





In related news, Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc signed a dispatch to the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on some proposals for the prevention and control of Covid-19 pandemic in the southern metropolis.

According to the dispatch, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Defense were proposed bringing Vietnamese citizens to suitable centralized quarantine facilities in a bid to increase the effectiveness of pandemic prevention and control, to ensure the socio-economic activities in HCMC and the maximum safety in centralized facilities as well as to prevent cross-infections in centralized quarantine areas.

Specifically, HCMC proposes to receive a maximum of 350 beds for each quarantine session in the military centralized facilities because staffs would be sent to paid centralized quarantine at tourist accommodations with 4,000 beds for supervision and management.

According to the People's Committee of HCMC, the military currently has set up two centralized facilities with a total capacity of 378 beds for Vietnamese citizens returning to the country on rescue flights.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan