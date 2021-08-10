HCMC proposes for additional allocation of 5.5 million vaccine doses in August

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The remaining vaccine doses are 913,204, including existing doses of 321,304 and 591,900 that were delivered on August 9.



HCMC has continued to strengthen the vaccination to reach a target of 250,000-300,000 shots a day, and expects to run out of vaccines by August 12.

The city received 923,050 doses of vaccines and gave 991,872 doses, including the first shots of 927,456 and the second jabs of 64,416 in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th vaccination campaigns from March 8 to June 30.

3,187,990 doses of vaccines have been allocated for the 5th vaccination drive that has been kicked off from July 20 to present.

As of 12 pm on August 9, HCMC has administered 2,439,118 doses among the total number of 3,187,990 Covid-19 vaccines distributed.



Illustrative image (Photo: Department of Health of HCMC)



By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh