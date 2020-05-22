HCMC provides financial support to infirmary in Nam Yet Island

Within three months, thousands of individuals, organizations and benefactors have contributed more than VND15 billion (US$ 643,665) for the construction of the infirmary.

Additionally, physicians and employees of HCMC based People’s Hospital 115 provided medical equipment and drugs to the new infirmary.

Speaking at the ceremony to give money for infirmary construction, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy Rear Admiral Luong Viet Hung sent a big thank-you to HCMC leaders and city dwellers who always love the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands. The infirmary manifests the love of city residents to the islands.

On behalf of the Vietnam People's Navy, Deputy Commander Hung promised to finish the infirmary construction as soon as possible to serve residents and soldiers contributing in protecting the country’s sea and island sovereignty.

Total expenditure of the infirmary is VND30 billion.





By Hoai Nam - Translated by Uyen Phuong