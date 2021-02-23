HCMC quarantines people coming from Hai Phong's Covid-19 affected areas

Accordingly, people who left from Thuy Nguyen District’s Hoang Dong Commune, Le Chan District’s Du Hang Ward, Kim Son village in An Duong District’s Le Thien Commune for HCMC within 14 days from the time of departure have to go into quarantine facilities for 14 days and be taken samples four times for testing on the 1st, 5th, 10th and 14th days of the month.



This order will be also applied for travelers coming back from Hai Duong Province, and Yen My and Khoai Chau districts in the northern province of Hung Yen.

The city’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also informed that arrivals returning from Quang Ninh Province will need to quarantine at home for 14 days because this locality has eased social distancing measures.

The municipal authorities have continued to monitor returnees from Covid-19 hotspots after Tet holidays and taken random samples at airports, bus stations and train stations.

As of the morning of February 23, the city received 155,451 health declaration forms, including 274 cases entering isolation areas, 26 under home isolation and the remaining ones taking self health check at home; and got 9,172 negative results from random tests.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh