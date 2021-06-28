HCMC ramps up vaccination drive to administer 806,000 Covid-19 dozes on schedule (Photo: SGGP)



He said that out of 718,999 people in priority groups arriving at inoculation venues, 643,411 people have received Covid-19 jabs while 82,205 people with underlying diseases, high blood pressure, psychological disorder did not receive the vaccine temporarily but later in the next round.

The southern metropolis also recorded many people have suffered from side effects from the shots, a natural reaction to vaccination while others have had anaphylactic reactions. All were detected early and are in stable health now.

Immunization is available to anyone who meets current vaccine eligibility. In the fourth vaccination campaign, the Department of Health has added 8,000 students of medical schools; 5,000 young volunteers; 10,000 employees in ports; 3,500 staff members of Tan Son Nhat Airport, service suppliers for medical clinics, staff members of private medical facilities, and employees in centralized isolation camps and newly-established hotels used as quarantined venues.

The city Center for Disease Control (HCDC) said that the city recorded 200 cases of Covid-19 on the evening of June 27. Of 200 cases, 184 cases are contacts with previously announced patients who have been isolated or are in the blocked area; 12 newly discovered cases have been detected through epidemiological investigation and four people were exposed to infected patients while they were on duty. One hundred and eighty-four cases were detected to be contacts through contact tracing measures.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong