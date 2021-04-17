HCMC receives 56,250 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The entire 56,250 doses of vaccine will be used to immunize the priority groups according to the Government's resolutions.



Some 8,223 people have been inoculated in the city by the end of April 15, all cases with post-vaccination reactions were monitored and all were stable.

The municipal Department of Health has also issued a plan to organize the second phase of the vaccination drive against Covid-19 in the city with the aim to inject all people of priority groups gratis according to the regulations of the Ministry of Health focusing on high-risk groups .





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan