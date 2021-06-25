HCMC records 57 new Covid-19 cases out of 91 nationwide this morning



Of 91 new cases, 57 cases live in Ho Chi Minh City, 10 cases in the Southern Province of Binh Duong, 5 and 1 in the south-central provinces of Binh Thuan and Khanh Hoa, 2 in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, 1 in the northern provinces of Quang Ninh, Bac Giang and the Northern City of Hai Phong each, according to the Ministry of Health.

Deputy Director of the city Department of Health Dr. Tang Chi Thuong yesterday said that because of the complicated coronavirus disease with more than 2,000 infections, the health sector decided to add more beds for coronavirus patients in the city, raising the total number of beds to 5,000 as per the direction of the municipal Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Traditional markets have been restricted while flea markets and shops selling non-essential commodities have been closed according to the Directive 10 of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. Though the city has strictly implemented the Directive on social distance to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic, the Center for Disease Control has continuously detected Covid-19 new cases at markets and supermarkets.

To ensure the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City has required market management boards to implement various paths into traditional markets and supermarkets. Moreover, market managers have just allowed five distinct buyers to get into markets and required the safe distancing of at least 1.5m between individuals when shopping.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy