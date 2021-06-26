HCMC records 667 Covid-19 cases within one day, most in quarantine wards

Chairman Phong at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Of 667 people, 99 are living in blocked areas; 87 of them underwent the first test, nine of them underwent two tests and one of them underwent third tests and two are waiting for test results.

538 people had been brought to centralized isolation facilities while 14 were screened at Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital, Le Van Thinh Hospital, Medical University Hospital, Thong Nhat Hospital, Quoc Anh Hospital, Tumor Hospital, Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, Van Hanh Hospital, local hospitals in districts 12, Binh Tan and Binh Thanh.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is treating 31 seriously ill patients; twelve of them are being treated at Hospital for Tropical Diseases, three are being treated at Cho Ray Hospital, seven patients are being treated at Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital, four patients are being treated at Covid-19 Treatment Hospital in outlying district Cu Chi and five patients are being treated at Trung Vuong Covid-19 treatment hospital.

According to Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh, the health sector has recorded many emerging clusters of infection including Minh Thong Company Hoc Mon wholesale market in outlying district Hoc Mon, Binh Dien wholesale market in District 8, Kim Bien market, HANJOO TRADE Company in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park, Trung Son food company in Tan Tao Industrial Park, Kim Minh Company Infection Chain in Ward 13 in District 5, SOWATCO Port in District 9.



Leaders at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) In the coming time, the municipal authorities should consider protection and treatment for only at-risk groups with underlying diseases. The at-risk groups will be vaccinated against Covid-19 and given other precautions, while those with no or mild symptoms can be treated as common patients with normal flu. However, at present, Ho Chi Minh City has still applied tracing measures and vaccination.

The meeting was seen the participation of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Phan Van Mai and Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan