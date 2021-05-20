HCMC records three more Covid-19 cases

Yesterday, the woman came to Medic Medical Center in District 10 to have her chest X-rayed and she was diagnosed to suffer tuberculosis; therefore, she was guided to visit Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital in District 5 where her quick test returned positive for Covid-19.





Police officers seal off the alley She is being kept in the quarantine area. Her sample and her son's were transferred to the Hospital for Tropical Disease for a re-test.

The new case of Covi-19 prompted authorities in the city to carry out case investigation and contact tracing measures to stop Covid-19 transmission and create zones where the woman had visited. The alley 287 in Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Ward 5, District 3 where the woman lives was isolated today and health workers have been taking samples for residents in the alley for tests.

Phan Thanh Hai, director of the Medic Medical Center, said that the center stopped admitting patients as per the city Center for Disease Control’s direction.





Health workers are preparing for tests on residents in the sealed -off alley Medic Medical Center stops admitting patients The Ministry of Health confirmed 44 additional domestic cases of Covid-19 in the northern provinces of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Dien Bien, Hanoi, Thai Nguyen and Da Nang, taking the national tally to 4,764 patients.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong