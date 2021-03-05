HCMC Red Cross Society hopes to collect 220,000 blood bags for saving patients

With its theme “ Hien giot mau dao, trao doi su song” (Giving blood, saving lives), the city Red Cross Society encouraged staffs of state-run organizations, laborers, soldiers, youth members of unions, students and all people from every walk of life in the city to give their blood for saving patients.



Additionally, unions in the city will organize several events including Le hoi Xuan hong ( Pink Festival), World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. Moreover, a fresher course will be held for volunteers who will spread the news of blood donation in clubs and schools.

Especially, in 2021, locations of blood donation will be set up as a pilot program to facilitate voluntary blood donation. As scheduled, in 2021, HCMC will receive 220,000 blood bags each containing 350 ml to 450 ml of blood and the blood bank will keep 8,000 to 10,000 blood bags. The Red Cross Society also encouraged individuals and organizations to give blood twice a year.

By Hong Hai - Translated by Anh Quan