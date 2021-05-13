HCMC re-establishes Covid-19 control stations in land, sea border crossings

A worker is cleaning and disinfecting a bus. (Photo: SGGP)

The urgent statement on enhancing measures to cope with epidemic outbreak in the city was signed by Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc.



Accordingly, the municpal Department of Transport must publish guidance on travel restrictions to transport operators to require all of vehicle drivers and owners, bus staff, passengers to fill and submit health declaration forms and wear masks on public transport vechicles, at airports, bus or ferry terminals, train stations, seaports, and not transporting illegal immigrants.

The HCMC Export Processing zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA) must strengthen inspection and supervision at enterprises, and order them to comply with Covid-19 rules at workplace issued by the HCMC Steering Committee for Disease Prevention and Control.

The border guard force must increase maritime surveillances to control all incoming and outgoing vessel traffic to prevent illegal entry to the mainland. Only vessels are allowed to dock at ports to pick up and deliver goods while crew members are banned to leave the ship to enter the city.

The People’s Committee also asked the Department of Health to delegate all hospitals to conduct periodic screening tests in healthcare workers and patients to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infection, ensure collecting 50,000 samples for Covid-19 testing per day; and increase RT - PCR (Real time - Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests.

Additionally, the city has set up more centralized quarantine facilities providing more than 10,000 beds, prepared treatment plans for 50-100, 100-200 and 200-500 Covid-19 patients and establishment of a 5,000-bed field hospital if there will be 30,000 infected patients.

The municipal Government has ordered all departments, State agencies, districts, Thu Duc City, orgainizations and individuals across the city to continue to strictly tighten and take preventive measures against Covid-19.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh