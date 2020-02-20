HCMC reports no Covid-19 infection cases

The city has not recorded any fresh Covid-19 infection case except three recovered patients. All 32 suspected people are negative for the virus while 44 others who had contacted closely with infected people have been finished 14- day quarantine.



Presently, 28 people have been isolated in the isolation hospitals in districts and 169 others were asked to stay at home as quarantine.

Deputy Director of the Tropical Disease Hospital Dr. Nguyen Thanh Dung was appointed to be Director of the isolation makeshift hospital recently established in the city as per the Department of Health’s decision yesterday.

Moreover, Deputy Director of the Children Hospital No.1 Ngo Ngoc Quang Minh and Deputy Director of the General Hospital Tran Chanh Xuan were assigned to be deputies of the makeshift hospital.

On the same day, the makeshift hospital organized a training course on admission and quarantine regulations for 135 doctors, nurses from 17 infirmaries.





By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong