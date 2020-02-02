HCMC reports one more 2019 novel coronavirus infection

The man was being treated in the Tropical Disease Hospital’s isolated section. He has been put on a ventilator at the infirmary, with antibiotics and antiviral drugs prescribed for him.



He landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on January 16 and resided in Trieu Han Hotel at 382/1-3 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Ward 5, District 3.

He showed symptoms of a fever and coughing then and was rushed to the infirmary on January 31.

Local authorities have required the hotel not to receive any more guests, to disinfect their premises, and to isolate their staff together with the staying guests until February 15.

In the world, 304 people have died, with nearly 14.553 infections confirmed including 14,380 people in the mainland China.





By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong