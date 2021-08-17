HCMC runs Covid-19 patient treatment, reception guidelines dashboard

Districts of 5, 11, Phu Nhuan and Can Gio completed the first routine dose for adults aged 18 years and older.

The tool will help the coordination team for Covid-19 patients transfer under the Department of Health and hospitals promptly search and contact with medical facilities having beds equipped with or without oxygen.The dashboard uses data from the software of the online medical isolation management system for Covid-19 patients; therefore, the hospitals have to continuously update the situation of patient reception and the number of available beds every day at 8 a.m, 4 p.m and 8 p.m, respectively.Directors of hospitals are responsible for timely, exactly and fully updating data into the medical isolation management system for Covid-19 patients following the regulations.According to the Municipal Department of Health, 194,435 residents in 17 districts of HCMC and Thu Duc City have got their first shot of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine Vero Cell.On August 16, 2,716 coronavirus patients were recovered from the disease and 315 Covid-19 deaths were conformed.Currently, there are 4,630 locked-down points related to coronavirus infections in HCMC.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong