HCMC sees decrease in Covid-19 cases

The southern metropolis has an additional 2,778 patients discharged from hospitals, increasing the total number of cured cases since the beginning of the fourth Covid-19 outbreak to 43,751. Currently, the city has not detected any new outbreaks, 30 ongoing outbreaks have been zoned and closely monitored.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau has just signed an urgent document on adjusting the allocation and coordination of Covid-19 test samples.

Under the document, the Covid-19 Testing Coordination Center is required to allocate and coordinate test samples in the direction that each laboratory is in charge of several certain units including Thu Duc City Medical Center and other laboratories in districts; isolation facilities, and Covid-19 treatment facilities.

When the main laboratory receives more samples than its real capacity, the excess samples will be transferred to another laboratory. All units before sending samples for testing must enter all information of the person being sampled. Laboratories when receiving samples must check and compare information on the software. Test results should be available in the CDS software.

Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc has just sent an urgent dispatch to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam about the proposal to allocate vaccines to Ho Chi Minh City. The official dispatch said that in August, Ho Chi Minh City needs 4.5 million doses of vaccines. Of 4.5 million doses of vaccines, one million doses will be administered to those who have had the first vaccine jabs including 800,000 AstraZeneca doses and 200,000 Moderna.

Thus, Ho Chi Minh City needs a total of 5.5 million doses of vaccine from August 5 to August 31 for both groups of people. On average, the city needs 210,000 doses of vaccine per day. To achieve the set goal, the city proposed to be granted the vaccine early from August 5 until August 31 without disruption.

The Department of Health of HCMC sent an urgent document to the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, districts, and medical facilities in the city on healthcare monitor of infected patients in isolation at home.

Accordingly, the Steering Committee for Disease Prevention and Control of Thu Duc City, districts, and wards are responsible for taking care of and monitoring the health of newly infected people to make sure that these special patients can receive timely medical support when symptoms become severe.

On the same day, the Department of Health directed District 4 Hospital at 63-65 Ben Van Don in Ward 12 in District 4 to convert a section into a hospital for Covid-19 treatment. Therefore, the hospital will be separated into two parts; one for patients who are negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus and one for Covid-19 patients with 120 beds (18 beds for emergency resuscitation).

This morning, the Ministry of Health announced the country recorded 3,943 new Covid-19 cases including two imported cases and 3,941 locally transmitted cases.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan