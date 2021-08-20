HCMC sets up 400 mobile healthcare stations to treat Covid-19 patients at home

A healthcare worker in Nguyen Cu Trinh Ward, District is taking care a Covid-19 patient at home. (Photo: SGGP)

The stations can be placed at cultural houses, communal houses and private clinics in wards, communes and towns in districts.



Every station will have at least one or two doctors, two or three medical staff and three or four volunteers. Each unit will be equipped with two medical oxygen cylinders, breathing aid devices, pulse oximeters, Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits, first aid tools and medicine box.

The station will offer treatment of common illness; monitor, take care of and treat 50-100 F0 cases; implement Covid-19 rapid antigen test; provide vaccination under the management of the steering committees for Covid-19 prevention and control and health centers of Thu Duc City and districts, and the municipal Health Department.

The establishment of mobile healthcare stations aims to reduce the pressure on centralized quarantine facilities and hospitals where are overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.

HCMC plans to set up nearly 400 stations and reach the goal of 1,000 ones in the coming time, said Deputy Director of the city Center for Disease Control, Nguyen Hong Tam.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh