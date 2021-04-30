HCMC sets up three inspection teams for Covid-19 prevention

Three inspection teams will pay visits to public organizations, and offices, business establishments, schools, traditional markets, commercial centers, supermarkets, eateries, hotels, amusement venues, residential quarters, worker condominiums, rental accommodation, bus stations, public vehicles, Tan Son Nhat Airport, Sai Gon railway station, centralized isolation facilities and polling places.





Inspectors will focus on implementation of preventative measures against Covid-19 as per the guidance of the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the Ministry of Health and the city authorities.

Tours of inspection have taken place from April 29 to May 21.

Soon after a two-generation family cluster of coronavirus infections was reported in the Northern Province of Ha Nam, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long arrived in the province to work with local administration and the local health sector upon preventative measures against the pandemic.

He stated clearly that the cluster of Covid-19 in Ha Nam has spread to several other cities and provinces because the patient has used differently public vehicles. Worse, a close contact of the patient has flown to Ho Chi Minh City, the Minister added. As a result, Mr. Long requested a rapid reaction to contain the spread of Covid-19 or else, Vietnam will face a new wave of Covid-19.

Health Minister Long ordered Ha Nam authority to carry out social distancing in Dao Ly Commune ; moreover, no one is allowed to enter Quan Nhan village where the two-generation family cluster of coronavirus infections is located. Ha Nam authorities were asked to take urgent measures to track people who had made contact with the infected man.

Yesterday evening, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced 45 coronavirus cases, including six locally-transmitted infections and 39 people returning from foreign countries, after having gone over a month without detecting any community-based transmission.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan